Paul was summoned to the Senators from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Paul ascends to the parent club to show us if we really should be trusting people with two first names. All jokes aside, this is a solid move by the Senators. The 22-year-old winger is lauded for his rigid work ethic and brings tremendous size to the lineup at 6-foot-4, 223 pounds. It's not clear if Paul will play against the Rangers on Wednesday, but he does give Senators coach Guy Boucher options, as he's reportedly capable of playing any forward position. Ottawa reassigned defenseman Ben Harpur to AHL Belleville to make room for the power forward.