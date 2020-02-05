Senators' Nick Paul: Slated to return Thursday
Paul (ankle) is expected to be activated from IR and suit up for Thursday's game versus the Avalanche, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Paul has been skating with a regular jersey since Monday, and he'll be ready to rock for the first time since Jan. 7. The Ontario native worked on the second line during Wednesday's practice, and he'll look to build on career highs in goals (six) and points (13).
