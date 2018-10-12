Senators' Nick Paul: Summoned by parent club
The Senators recalled Paul from AHL Belleville on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Ottawa placed forwards Ryan Dzingel (lower body) and Alex Formenton (concussion) on injured reserve Friday, so Paul will slot into the lineup immediately Saturday against the Kings. The 23-year-old winger potted one goal in 11 appearances with the big club last season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...