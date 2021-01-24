Paul scored a goal and dished an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Paul was one of the Senators' most effective skaters Saturday. He set up Evgenii Dadonov's tally to get Ottawa on the board, then added a go-ahead goal at 14:23 of the second period. That would be it for the offense, but there's reason to believe Paul could be a factor this year. He has four points, seven shots on goal, eight hits and a plus-3 rating through five contests. There's room to move up the lineup for Paul -- if he keeps performing, a top-six job may be his, although he's probably most effective in a third-line role.