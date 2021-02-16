Paul scored a short-handed goal and assisted on Evgenii Dadonov's overtime game-winner in Monday's 6-5 victory over the Maple Leafs.

The 25-year-old's first career shortie came with just nine seconds left in the second period, beginning an incredible comeback for the Sens as they climbed out of a 5-1 hole. Paul has only three goals and eight points in 17 games on the season, but he has found the scoresheet in consecutive contests and continues to hold down a top-six assignment, giving him some deep-league fantasy appeal.