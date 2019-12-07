Senators' Nick Paul: Will play Saturday
Paul (neck) will draw into Saturday's game against the Flyers, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Paul was considered questionable for the contest with a neck issue but will, fortunately, give it a go. He will slot in as the left wing on the fourth line, looking to build off of his nine points through 24 games played.
