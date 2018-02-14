Shore was traded with Marian Gaborik in exchange for Ottawa's Dion Phaneuf and Nate Thompson, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Shore will be an unrestricted free agent after this season, and the Kings may hope to sign him as a cheap bottom-six forward for the future. The 25-year-old center has a mediocre stat line, with four goals and 15 points through 48 games. However, he doesn't hurt the team either, as he starts 61.2 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone but still manages a Corsi of 52.0 percent.