Zaitsev has returned to Russia for personal reasons and will miss Friday's matchup with the Rangers.

Zaitsev's absence, along with an injury to Cody Goloubef (undisclosed), will force Ottawa to utilize recent call-ups Max Lajoie and Christian Jaros on Friday. The team didn't provide an immediate update on whether Zaitsev would be back in time for Monday's clash with Columbus.

