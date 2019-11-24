Zaitsev (personal) re-joined the team Sunday and is expected to be in the lineup for Monday's game against Columbus, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

Zaitsev when back to his home country of Russia on Thursday tending to a personal matter but finally re-joined the team. His return is a positive sign for the team, as they could still be without Cody Goloubef, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Expect Zaitsev to return to a bottom-four defensive role for Monday.