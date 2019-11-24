Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Back with team
Zaitsev (personal) re-joined the team Sunday and is expected to be in the lineup for Monday's game against Columbus, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.
Zaitsev when back to his home country of Russia on Thursday tending to a personal matter but finally re-joined the team. His return is a positive sign for the team, as they could still be without Cody Goloubef, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Expect Zaitsev to return to a bottom-four defensive role for Monday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.