Zaitsev scored the game-winning goal and added five blocks and four PIM in Monday's 2-1 win over Winnipeg.

Zaitsev set up in the right faceoff circle and absolutely blew a slap shot past Winnipeg goalie Laurent Brossoit, putting the Senators on top with just 1:13 left in the third period. It was the third goal of the year for the 29-year-old defenseman, whose 15 points this season represent his best total since he registered 36 as a rookie with Toronto in 2016-17.