Zaitsev produced an assist, five hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

The Russian defender set up his former teammate from Toronto, Connor Brown, for the opening goal. Zaitsev has three assists, 28 hits and 33 blocked shots in 11 appearances to start the year. Barring injury, he'll likely see first-pairing minutes, but there's not a whole lot of offense to go around on the Senators.