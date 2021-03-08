Zaitsev recorded an assist and five blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.
Zaitsev had the secondary helper on Colin White's tally at 7:09 of the second period. The 29-year-old Zaitsev has collected nine assists, 42 shots on net, 50 blocks and 46 hits in 27 games this year. His career high in points is 36, set as a rookie in 2016-17, but he hasn't topped 14 since then. Any fantasy value for the Russian blueliner comes from his solid defensive metrics, aside from a minus-7 rating.
