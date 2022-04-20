Zaitsev record two assists, four blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Zaitsev set up both of Alex Formenton's goals in this game. In his last two outings, Zaitsev has three helpers, but his offense has generally been sporadic throughout the season. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 11 points, 63 shots on net, 98 blocked shots, 117 hits and a minus-5 rating in 58 contests overall.