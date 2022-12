Zaitsev (lower body) is facing a stint on the sidelines after coach D.J. Smith told reporters Wednesday, "He'll certainly be out for the next little bit, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Zaitsev has yet to score a goal this season and has added just a mere three assists in 19 appearances. At this pace, Zaitsev will likely miss the 20-point threshold for the sixth consecutive year. Without Zaitsev in the lineup, Travis Hamonic and Jake Sanderson should both see an uptick in minutes.