Zaitsev will be in Ottawa's lineup for Thursday's contest with Minnesota, per Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen.

Zaitsev will take over for Nick Holden on the Sen's third pairing. The 30-year-old blueliner has played in just one game so far this season, recording six hits in just over 12 minutes. Zaitsev played 62 games last season, recording two goals and nine assists. He should continue to shift in and out of the lineup baring injuries on Ottawa's backend.