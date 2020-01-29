Zaitsev scored an empty-net goal and added four hits with two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.

Zaitsev scored his first goal of the season when he hit the empty net from the defensive zone with just six seconds left in the third period. He hadn't lit the lamp since March 2, 2019 with Toronto, a stretch of 59 games without a goal. Zaitsev enjoyed a 36-point rookie season in 2016-17 but hasn't come close to matching that production since.