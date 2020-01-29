Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Finds net for first time in 2019-20
Zaitsev scored an empty-net goal and added four hits with two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.
Zaitsev scored his first goal of the season when he hit the empty net from the defensive zone with just six seconds left in the third period. He hadn't lit the lamp since March 2, 2019 with Toronto, a stretch of 59 games without a goal. Zaitsev enjoyed a 36-point rookie season in 2016-17 but hasn't come close to matching that production since.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.