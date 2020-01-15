Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: First game in a month
Zaitsev (lower body) had one shot with two blocks and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago.
Zaitsev was in the lineup for the first time since Dec. 14 and he finished his return with 17:30 of ice time on a defensive pairing with Mark Borowiecki. The 28-year-old wasn't much of a point producer over his final two years in Toronto and has just eight assists in 33 games in his first season with the Senators.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.