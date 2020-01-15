Zaitsev (lower body) had one shot with two blocks and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago.

Zaitsev was in the lineup for the first time since Dec. 14 and he finished his return with 17:30 of ice time on a defensive pairing with Mark Borowiecki. The 28-year-old wasn't much of a point producer over his final two years in Toronto and has just eight assists in 33 games in his first season with the Senators.