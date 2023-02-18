Zaitsev recorded an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Zaitsev has been limited to 26 games this season; he was waived and subsequently sent to AHL Belleville in December, and the rugged defenseman also battled through a lower-body injury that kept him off the ice for 12 contests. Nonetheless, Zaitsev is healthy now, logging four straight contests with three hits and two blocked shots, and he also has a pair of helpers in that span. Fantasy managers won't be flocking to Zaitsev, but this is his fourth season with the Senators, and he remains a serviceable stay-at-home blueliner.