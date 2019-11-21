Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Garners assist Wednesday
Zaitsev collected an assist and finished with a plus-2 rating in a 2-1 overtime win versus Montreal on Wednesday.
Without a goal in 2019-20, Zaitsev picked up his sixth assist against the Canadiens, and he also registered two blocked shots and a minor penalty. Despite averaging a career-high 23:20 this season, Zaitsev's role with the Senators does not include power-play duties, making him a risky fantasy option most nights.
