Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Listed on IR
Zaitsev (lower body) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Zaitsev has been sidelined since mid-December with a lower-body injury and the Senators have yet to release any details regarding a potential timeline for his return. The recently acquired Mike Reilly will continue to round out Ottawa's depth on the back end until Zaitsev's ready to rejoin the lineup.
