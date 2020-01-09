Play

Zaitsev (lower body) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Zaitsev has been sidelined since mid-December with a lower-body injury and the Senators have yet to release any details regarding a potential timeline for his return. The recently acquired Mike Reilly will continue to round out Ottawa's depth on the back end until Zaitsev's ready to rejoin the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories