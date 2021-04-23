Zaitsev recorded an assist, five hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Zaitsev assisted on an empty-net goal by Connor Brown in the third period. The 29-year-old Zaitsev has posted 14 points, 61 shots on net, 100 hits and 88 blocked shots in 46 contests this year. While he's not a big threat to pile up points, his physical production could make the Russian blueliner worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.