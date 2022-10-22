Zaitsev has appeared in just one of four games to start the season.

Zaitsev's lone appearance took place last Saturday, when he doled out six hits in a 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. The Senators will reevaluate defenseman Jake Sanderson (face) ahead of Saturday's game against the Coyotes, and Zaitsev may rejoin the lineup if Sanderson is deemed unfit to play.