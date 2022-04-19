Zaitsev posted an assist and two hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Zaitsev snapped a seven-game point drought with his helper on a Nick Holden goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Zaitsev doesn't contribute much on offense in general -- he's at nine points in 57 contests this season, putting him on pace for a career-worst output. He's added 115 hits, 94 blocked shots, 63 shots on net, 28 PIM and a minus-7 rating.