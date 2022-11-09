Zaitsev was waived by Ottawa on Wednesday, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.
Zaitsev has an assist in seven games this season while averaging 15:14 of ice time. He comes with a $4.5 million cap hit for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns, so he'll probably clear waivers.
More News
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Not seeing much playing time•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Ready to play against Devils•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Under the weather•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Contributes pair of assists•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Offers helper Monday•