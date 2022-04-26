Zaitsev (illness) will be in action versus New Jersey on Tuesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Zaitsev returns following a one-game stint on the sidelines due to illness. Even prior to being sidelined, the 30-year-old blueliner was mired in a 10-game goal drought during which he registered just six shots on net, though he did pick up three helpers over that stretch. Still, given Zaitsev's limited offensive upside, he is unlikely to offer more than mid-range fantasy value.