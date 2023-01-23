Zaitsev (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Islanders, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Zaitsev skated alongside Erik Brannstrom during Monday's practice. Coach D.J. Smith said announced that the Senators defender has been cleared to return following the session. Zaitsev, who last played Dec. 27, has compiled three assists, 15 shots on goal, 33 blocks and 39 hits in 19 games this season.