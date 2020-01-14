As expected, Zaitsev (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks, NHL.com's Callum Fraser reports.

Zaitsev has been sidelined for nearly a month with a lower-body injury, so he'll definitely have some rust to shake off against Chicago. The 28-year-old blueliner, who's picked up eight assists in 32 games this campaign, will skate with Mark Borowiecki on the Senators' second pairing Tuesday.