Zaitsev (personal) will play in Monday's road game against the Blue Jackets, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Coach D.J. Smith confirmed that Zaitsev is back from a trip to Russia where he tended to a personal matter. The 28-year-old won't miss a beat, as he'll be reinserted into the lineup immediately. Zaitsev has recorded six points, 40 hits and 56 blocked shots over 22 contests.