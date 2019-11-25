Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Ready to rock Monday
Zaitsev (personal) will play in Monday's road game against the Blue Jackets, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Coach D.J. Smith confirmed that Zaitsev is back from a trip to Russia where he tended to a personal matter. The 28-year-old won't miss a beat, as he'll be reinserted into the lineup immediately. Zaitsev has recorded six points, 40 hits and 56 blocked shots over 22 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.