Zaitsev (lower body) will play in Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, per the NHL's official media site.
Zaitsev will return to the lineup after missing just one game. The 29-year-old blueliner has accrued 12 points, 89 hits and 81 blocked shots through 43 games this season. He'll skate on the top pairing with Thomas Chabot on Saturday.
