Zaitsev (lower body) won't play Thursday against Florida, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Zaitsev still isn't feeling 100 percent healthy, so he'll have to wait for Saturday's matchup with Tampa Bay for his next opportunity to return to the lineup. Either way, the 28-year-old has only picked up eight helpers in 32 games this campaign, so he isn't a viable fantasy option in most formats.