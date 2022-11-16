Zaitsev remained on the Senators' roster after clearing waivers last Thursday, per the NHL media site.
Zaitsev has fallen out of favor with the team as evidenced by his placement on waivers, but he's still around as a seventh defenseman. The move was likely made to create roster flexibility, but his poor play to begin the year will make it tough for the 31-year-old to get back in the lineup.
