Zaitsev earned a first-period assist during a 3-0 win over the visiting Ducks on Monday.

Zaitsev, who collected his first point in seven games, released a shot that Parker Kelly redirected past goalie Lukas Dostal for what proved to be the game-winning goal Monday. The 31-year-old defenseman has recorded just five shots in 13 outings this season. He did not register a shot in his previous two appearances, covering 55 shifts. Zaitsev, who has 105 career points in 411 outings, added three blocks in the win.