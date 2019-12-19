Play

Zaitsev (lower body) is facing a 2-4 week absence, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Zaitsev has already been designated for injured reserve, but could be flipped to long-term IR if he is going to miss at least 10 games. The blueliner hasn't offered much offensively this year, he is still looking for his first goal of the year, which limits his fantasy value.

