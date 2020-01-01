Zaitsev (lower body) is on track to return Thursday against the Panthers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Zaitsev hasn't found the net this season, so there's virtually no fantasy buzz around his return to the ice. That means he should come cheap in a daily setting, and it might be worth taking a flier on him Thursday if you need a minimally-priced player with upside in your lineup to give you financial flexibility to afford a big star. In season-long leagues, it's best to wait and see, as his lackluster performances the past two years suggest that he's unlikely to produce big numbers even if he's fully healthy.