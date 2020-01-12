Play

Zaitsev (lower body) has skating on his own and should return to practice this week, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Zaitsev has missed the last 12 games with his lower-body injury, last playing on Dec. 14. It sounds like he's close to making his return, which could come as soon as Thursday's contest against Vegas. The Russian blueliner has eight assists in 32 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories