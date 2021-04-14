Zaitsev (undisclosed) exited warmups early and won't play in Wednesday's game against the Jets, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Zaitsev will miss his first game of the season. The 29-year-old has collected 11 points (one goal, 11 assists), 89 hits and 81 blocked shots across 43 games this season. Jacob Bernard-Docker is expected to make his NHL debut in Zaitsev's place.
