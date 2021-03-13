Zaitsev recorded an assist, four hits, four blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Zaitsev set up defense partner Thomas Chabot for the Senators' first goal of the game at 3:06 of the first period. The 29-year-old Zaitsev has three helpers in his last four outings. The Russian blueliner is up to 11 assists, 57 blocked shots, 54 hits and a minus-11 rating in 30 games.