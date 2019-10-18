Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Starting slow in Ottawa
Zaitsev has a pair of assists in six games for the Senators, but no other statistical contributions.
Zaitsev hasn't been the player the Leafs thought he was after his rookie campaign, but there were thoughts that moving to Ottawa could give him a boost. So far, that hasn't been the case. He's not been bad by any means, but he hasn't taken any real steps toward becoming a 35-point player either. The potential remains there, but right now, his value is limited.
