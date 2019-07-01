Zaitsev was acquired by the Senators from the Maple Leafs, along with Connor Brown and Michael Carcone, in exchange for Cody Ceci, Ben Harpur, Aaron Luchuk and a 2020 third-round pick.

Zaitsev made it very clear he was not happy with his situation in Toronto and was looking for a way out. The blueliner has failed to live up to expectations after putting up 36 points in his rookie campaign, having missed the 20-point mark in each of his previous two seasons. In Ottawa, the 26-year-old will have an opportunity to be a top-pairing guy on the blue line and should see minutes on the power play. If he can capitalize on the change of scenery, the Russian could get back to be a 30-plus point producer.