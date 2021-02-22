Zaitsev registered an assist Sunday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.
Zaitsev blasted a shot from the point and watched his forward teammate, Josh Norris, redirect the puck into the cage. While the Russian wasn't able to secure his first goal of the season, he's up to seven helpers through 20 games, providing value in deep leagues.
More News
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Two-point effort in win•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Ticked up assists before hiatus•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Finds net for first time in 2019-20•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: First game in a month•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Ready to return•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Back at practice•