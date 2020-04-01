Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Ticked up assists before hiatus
Zaitsev managed three points in the final seven games before the hiatus, a full quarter of his point total for the season prior to the hiatus.
Zaitsev just hasn't been the same kind of offensive threat since his rookie year, as he's become far more of a defensive player. He's cut back on his plus-minus deficit, but that's the only way his fantasy value has improved since 2017. He can be safely ignored in virtually all formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.