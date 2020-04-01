Zaitsev managed three points in the final seven games before the hiatus, a full quarter of his point total for the season prior to the hiatus.

Zaitsev just hasn't been the same kind of offensive threat since his rookie year, as he's become far more of a defensive player. He's cut back on his plus-minus deficit, but that's the only way his fantasy value has improved since 2017. He can be safely ignored in virtually all formats.