Zaitsev picked up two assists in Friday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

It was a revenge game for the former Toronto blueliner, as Zaitsev notched two helpers in less than five minutes during the second period, including one on Chris Tierney's eventual game-winner. The 29-year-old has never come close to matching the production he delivered as a rookie in 2016-17, but with a spot on the Sens' second power-play unit and an improving roster around him, he should be able to top the 12 points in 58 games he managed last season.