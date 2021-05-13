Zaitsev recorded a goal and an assist with two shots and four blocks Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Zaitsev opened the scoring with 1:08 left in the first period, blasting a long shot that rang off the post and in. He also drew the lone helper on Connor Brown's short-handed tally midway through the middle frame. It was just the second multi-point game of the season for Zaitsev; the other came way back in the season opener. The 29-year-old finished the season with four goals and 17 assists in 55 games.