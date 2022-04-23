Zaitsev won't play Saturday versus Montreal due to a non-COVID illness, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Zaitsev can be considered day-to-day with his illness. Luckily for the Senators, Thomas Chabot (hand) is now healthy and will take Zaitsev's spot in the lineup against the Canadiens.
