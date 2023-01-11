Zaitsev (lower body) is traveling with the team but won't play during its three-game road trip, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports Wednesday.

Zaitsev has already missed Ottawa's last six contests and will now be out of action for at least three more. The veteran defender has yet to score a goal in 19 games this season while adding just three assists. Given his limited offensive upside, Zaitsev shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value.