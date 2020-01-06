Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Won't play Tuesday
Zaitsev (lower body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with Washington, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
After being activated off injured reserve, it appeared Zaitsev was healthy and ready to go but remains unavailable. It's not clear if the defenseman suffered a setback in his recovery or if the team is just giving him some more time to get back to 100 percent. Dylan DeMelo (finger) looks set to rejoin the lineup with Zaitsev unavailable.
More News
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Surprise scratch against Tampa Bay•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Taken off injured reserve•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Remains sidelined•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Set to return•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Set for extended absence•
-
Senators' Nikita Zaitsev: Designated for IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.