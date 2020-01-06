Zaitsev (lower body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with Washington, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

After being activated off injured reserve, it appeared Zaitsev was healthy and ready to go but remains unavailable. It's not clear if the defenseman suffered a setback in his recovery or if the team is just giving him some more time to get back to 100 percent. Dylan DeMelo (finger) looks set to rejoin the lineup with Zaitsev unavailable.