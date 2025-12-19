Matinpalo logged an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Matinpalo had been held off the scoresheet for eight consecutive games. The 27-year-old has occupied a bottom-four role all season, and with the Senators often leaning on Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub for big minutes, Matinpalo's ice time has remained fairly low at an average of 15:02 per game. For the season, Matinpalo has produced five assists, 16 shots on net, 22 hits, 28 blocked shots and eight PIM over 24 outings.