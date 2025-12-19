Matinpalo logged three blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Matinpalo has now been held off the scoresheet for nine consecutive games. He originally had an assist on Brady Tkachuk's second of the goal night, but the NHL later awarded the helper to Fabian Zetterlund. The 27-year-old Matinpalo has occupied a bottom-four role all season, and with the Senators often leaning on Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub for big minutes, Matinpalo's ice time has remained fairly low at an average of 15:02. For the season, Matinpalo has produced four assists, 16 shots on net, 22 hits, 28 blocked shots and eight PIM over 24 outings.