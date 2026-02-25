Matinpalo will not be available against the Red Wings on Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Matinpalo has appeared in just two games of his last 19 on the NHL roster, so his absence for Thursday's contest is unlikely to significantly impact the Sens' lineup. In his 30 games this year, the Finnish blueliner has yet to find the back of the net, though he has managed four assists, 19 shots and 27 hits along the way.