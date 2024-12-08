Matinpalo was assigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Matinpalo was scratched for two straight games during his recent call-up, including Thursday's 2-1 win over Detroit because of the flu. The 26-year-old defender has two goals and six points in 17 AHL appearances this season.
